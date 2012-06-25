US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls at open as EU summit hopes wane

NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as expectations waned that a European Union summit this week would help calm the escalating euro zone debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 94.34 points, or 0.75 percent, at 12,546.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.31 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,323.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.57 points, or 1.09 percent, at 2,860.85.