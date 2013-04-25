版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 21:35 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up after earnings, jobless claims

NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors dealt with a raft of earnings, including those of 3M Co and Exxon Mobil, while encouraging jobs data added support.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 6.45 points, or 0.04 percent, to 14,682.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.35 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,582.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 12.24 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,281.89.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐