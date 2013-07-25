US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St dips at open on mixed earnings

NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday, setting up the S&P 500 index for a third day of declines, as mixed earnings and concerns about China's economic slowdown weighed on investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 47.15 points, or 0.30 percent, to 15,495.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 3.98 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,681.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 7.45 points, or 0.21 percent, to 3,587.05.