US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at open as Washington eyed

NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Wednesday, following four days of losses on the S&P 500 and Dow, even as a lack of progress in budget negotiations in Washington left investors puzzled.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12.65 points, or 0.08 percent, to 15,347.24, the S&P 500 gained 0.82 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,698.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.394 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,772.648.