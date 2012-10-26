版本:
中国
2012年 10月 26日 星期五

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as GDP offsets tech

NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday following a reading of third-quarter gross domestic product that was higher than expected, offsetting disappointing results from Amazon.com and Apple Inc.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.23 points, or 0.02 percent, at 13,101.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.46 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,412.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.09 points, or 0.00 percent, at 2,986.21.

