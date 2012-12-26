版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 26日 星期三 22:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St inches up as Obama to return to 'cliff' debate

NEW YORK Dec 26 U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday as President Barack Obama cut short his vacation and readied to return to Washington a day ahead of last-minute talks to avert a series of tax increases and government spending cuts set to begin next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 22.33 points, or 0.17 percent, to 13,161.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.68 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,428.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.30 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,012.30.

