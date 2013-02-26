版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二 22:36 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after drop on Italian vote

NEW YORK Feb 26 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, rebounding from the previous session's steep drop over Italian election results as investors bought beaten-down shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 60.43 points, or 0.44 percent, at 13,844.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.19 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,494.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.99 points, or 0.35 percent, at 3,127.24.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐