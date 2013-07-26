版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 26日 星期五 21:33 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St slips on mixed earnings picture

NEW YORK, July 26 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday as the market took a breather from a rally that has taken the S&P 500 up 18.5 percent so far this year and as investors weighed a slew of mixed earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 48.83 points, or 0.31 percent, to 15,506.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 5.89 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,684.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 21.10 points, or 0.59 percent, to 3,584.09.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐