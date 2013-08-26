US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens flat after weak data

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq edge up on last day of strong quarter
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK Aug 26 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday after data showed a steep drop in orders for long-lasting manufactured goods last month.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.61 points or 0.04 percent, to 15,016.12, the S&P 500 gained 1.52 points or 0.09 percent, to 1,665.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.755 points or 0.13 percent, to 3,662.547.
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
March 31 A U.S. patent board on Friday ruled against Danish drugmaker Forward Pharma A/S, finding Biogen's patents on its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera to be valid.
* Innova's special committee launches strategic review process