NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday in the wake of upbeat job market data, with investors still focused on the possible economic impact of an ongoing impasse in budget negotiations in Washington.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39.95 points or 0.26 percent, to 15,313.21, the S&P 500 gained 4.27 points or 0.25 percent, to 1,697.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.847 points or 0.39 percent, to 3,775.945.