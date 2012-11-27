版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二 22:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Market opens down on 'fiscal cliff' caution

NEW YORK Nov 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on as worry over the threat to the economy posed by the "fiscal cliff" offset optimism from a deal to ease Greece's debt burden.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 33.02 points, or 0.25 percent, to 12,934.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 2.58 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,403.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 4.07 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,972.71.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐