US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Market opens down on 'fiscal cliff' caution

BRIEF-Zhejiang Longsheng unable to win bid for Dow Chemical's assets
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
NEW YORK Nov 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on as worry over the threat to the economy posed by the "fiscal cliff" offset optimism from a deal to ease Greece's debt burden.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 33.02 points, or 0.25 percent, to 12,934.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 2.58 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,403.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 4.07 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,972.71.
* Says it is notified by Dow Chemical Co that company did not win bid for PRIMACOR's chemical assets
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision making - experts
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders