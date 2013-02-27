版本:
2013年 2月 27日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat, Bernanke due to speak

NEW YORK Feb 27 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited a second round of testimony in Congress by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke for clarity on the longevity of the Fed's economic stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 10.68 points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,889.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 1.26 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,495.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 1.11 points, or 0.04 percent, to 3,128.54.
