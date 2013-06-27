US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after data

NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after data showed a decline in weekly jobless claims while consumer spending and incomes improved.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 64.12 points, or 0.43 percent, at 14,974.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.83 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,611.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 20.29 points, or 0.60 percent, at 3,396.52.