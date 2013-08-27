US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St drops at open as Syria tension mounts

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
NEW YORK Aug 27 U.S. stocks dropped at the open on Tuesday after Western powers told the Syrian opposition to expect a strike against President Bashar al-Assad's forces within days, according to sources.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 58.97 points or 0.39 percent, to 14,887.49, the S&P 500 lost 10.8 points or 0.65 percent, to 1,645.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 41.867 points or 1.14 percent, to 3,615.704.
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.