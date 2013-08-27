版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St drops at open as Syria tension mounts

NEW YORK Aug 27 U.S. stocks dropped at the open on Tuesday after Western powers told the Syrian opposition to expect a strike against President Bashar al-Assad's forces within days, according to sources.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 58.97 points or 0.39 percent, to 14,887.49, the S&P 500 lost 10.8 points or 0.65 percent, to 1,645.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 41.867 points or 1.14 percent, to 3,615.704.

