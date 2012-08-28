US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St dips at open after data

NEW YORK Aug 28 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Tuesday as the latest data on the housing market failed to clarify whether new economic stimulus was likely.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 20.67 points, or 0.16 percent, to 13,104.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 2.68 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,407.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 5.55 points, or 0.18 percent, to 3,067.64.