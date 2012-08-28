版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 21:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St dips at open after data

NEW YORK Aug 28 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Tuesday as the latest data on the housing market failed to clarify whether new economic stimulus was likely.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 20.67 points, or 0.16 percent, to 13,104.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 2.68 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,407.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 5.55 points, or 0.18 percent, to 3,067.64.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐