2012年 9月 28日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on last day of quarter

Sept 28 U.S. stock opened lower on Friday as investors locked in gains at the end of a strong quarter for equities and amid uncertainty ahead of the result of stress tests on Spanish banks.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 64.97 points, or 0.48 percent, to 13,421.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 4.98 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,442.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 11.50 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,125.10.

