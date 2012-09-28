US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on last day of quarter

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Sept 28 U.S. stock opened lower on Friday as investors locked in gains at the end of a strong quarter for equities and amid uncertainty ahead of the result of stress tests on Spanish banks.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 64.97 points, or 0.48 percent, to 13,421.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 4.98 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,442.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 11.50 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,125.10.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct