US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat after two-day rally

NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as investors found few reasons to push markets higher following a sharp two-day rally and a read on economic growth that was weaker than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.8 points or 0.18 percent, to 14,050.57, the S&P 500 lost 1.2 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,514.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.04 points or 0.03 percent, to 3,161.21.