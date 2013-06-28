US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower, pressured by tech

BRIEF-Stada supports offer by Bain Capital, Cinven worth 66 euros per share
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Friday as weakness in technology shares outweighed gains in other shares spurred by relief a premature pullback of central bank stimulus measures was unlikely.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 68.04 points, or 0.45 percent, at 14,956.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.41 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,608.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.50 points, or 0.34 percent, at 3,390.36.
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ