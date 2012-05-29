版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 29日 星期二 21:39 BJT

US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher on China stimulus hopes, calm euro zone

NEW YORK May 29 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday on hopes China may unleash more spending measures and Greek election polls pointing to support for pro-bailout parties.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 87.64 points, or 0.70 percent, at 12,542.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.29 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,327.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.64 points, or 0.76 percent, at 2,859.17.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐