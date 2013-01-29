US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St little changed ahead of data

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics net loss for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 was $4.1 mln
* Crescita Therapeutics- net loss for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $4.1 million compared to $4.4 million for three months ended december 31, 2015
NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Tuesday as investors were cautious following a recent rally and before consumer confidence data.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.09 points or 0.07 percent, to 13,892.02, the S&P 500 gained 0.05 point to 1,500.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.27 points or 0.26 percent, to 3,146.03.
* Crescita Therapeutics- net loss for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $4.1 million compared to $4.4 million for three months ended december 31, 2015
March 30 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday following a dip in oil prices as bloated U.S. inventories limited the impact of supply disruption in Libya.
March 30 Canadian discount retailer Dollarama Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as customers spent more in its stores.