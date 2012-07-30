版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat at market open

NEW YORK, July 30 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday as investors found little reason to extend gains from the prior two sessions that pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index to its highest close since May 3.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.19 points, or 0.00 percent, at 13,075.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.60 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,386.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.39 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,965.48.

