US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St slips at open with Bernanke in focus

NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday as investors looked to Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday at a symposium of central bankers for fresh trading incentives.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 70.23 points, or 0.54 percent, to 13,037.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 7.71 points, or 0.55 percent, to 1,402.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 16.22 points, or 0.53 percent, to 3,064.97.