RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat, Obama to speak on 'cliff'

UPDATE 3-Peugeot maker PSA says will honour existing Opel job guarantees
* Analyst thinks around 5,000 jobs could eventually go (Adds tweets by Opel CEO, PSA comments about Angela Merkel)
By Bernadette Baum
NEW YORK Nov 30 Wall Street opened flat on Friday, amid caution ahead of a statement from President Obama on the progress of budget talks in Washington that have fueled volatility and nervousness in the financial markets.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 5.45 points, or 0.04 percent, to 13,027.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.51 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,415.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.07 points, or 0.00 percent, to 3,012.10.
* Analyst thinks around 5,000 jobs could eventually go (Adds tweets by Opel CEO, PSA comments about Angela Merkel)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal