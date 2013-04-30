US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens flat with data, Fed eyed

BRIEF-Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 bln in U.S. IPO - WSJ
* Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 billion in U.S. IPO - WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2nAcH9w
NEW YORK, April 30 Wall Street opened flat on Tuesday as investors awaited economic data and central bank meetings this week, looking for catalysts to push the benchmark S&P 500 index through 1,600.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 15.89 points, or 0.11 percent, to 14,802.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 1.00 points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,592.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.49 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,307.51.
* Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 billion in U.S. IPO - WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2nAcH9w
* Naked Brand Group - on April 10, co and Bendon Limited entered into amendment no. 3 to letter of intent dated December 19, 2016 - SEC filing
* Supervalu-Under terms of deal,Supervalu to receive termination fee of $8 million plus reimbursement upto $1 million in costs, if deal is terminated by Unified Grocers