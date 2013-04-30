版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 30日 星期二 21:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens flat with data, Fed eyed

NEW YORK, April 30 Wall Street opened flat on Tuesday as investors awaited economic data and central bank meetings this week, looking for catalysts to push the benchmark S&P 500 index through 1,600.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 15.89 points, or 0.11 percent, to 14,802.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 1.00 points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,592.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.49 points, or 0.01 percent, to 3,307.51.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐