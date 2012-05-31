版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 31日 星期四 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St opens flat on economy worries

NEW YORK May 31 U.S. stocks traded flat at the open on Thursday, after data pointed to an economy that may have stalled while investors grapple with the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 6.28 points, or 0.05 percent, to 12,413.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 0.34 points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,312.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.92 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,836.44.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐