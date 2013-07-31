US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens modestly higher after data

NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. stocks opened modestly
higher on Wednesday as the latest round of economic data showed
stronger-than-anticipated jobs growth in the private sector and
accelerated momentum by the economy.
Investors were looking ahead to a much-anticipated statement
from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 37.26 points,
or 0.24 percent, at 15,557.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.19 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,690.15. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.68 points, or 0.32
percent, at 3,628.14.