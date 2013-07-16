RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St flat at open after eight-day run

BRIEF-Konecranes to deliver BOXPORTER RMGS to GCT Bayonne, USA
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 16 Wall Street opened flat on Tuesday as profit-taking after the S&P 500's eight-day advance and investor caution about monetary policy outweighed Goldman Sachs' doubling of its quarterly profit.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.61 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,487.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.76 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,683.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 2.42 points, or 0.07 percent, at 3,609.91.
* Now Inc says exclusive international distribution agreement with Kimray Inc
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.