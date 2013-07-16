版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 16日 星期二 22:23 BJT

RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St flat at open after eight-day run

July 16 Wall Street opened flat on Tuesday as profit-taking after the S&P 500's eight-day advance and investor caution about monetary policy outweighed Goldman Sachs' doubling of its quarterly profit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.61 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,487.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.76 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,683.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 2.42 points, or 0.07 percent, at 3,609.91.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐