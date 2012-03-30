版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 30日 星期五 21:34 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after 3-day drop

NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after a string of declines, with equities on track for their strongest quarter in more than two years.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 29.51 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,175.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 3.83 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,407.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 15.62 points, or 0.50 percent, at 3,110.98.

