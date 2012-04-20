US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings lift Wall St at open

NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday after better-than-expected results from Microsoft and General Electric propelled what has been a solid earnings season to date.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.89 points, or 0.54 percent, to 13,033.99. The S&P 500 Index gained 5.69 points, or 0.41 percent, to 1,382.61. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.99 points, or 0.43 percent, to 3,020.55.