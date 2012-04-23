版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides at open, Wal-Mart drops

NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Monday on weak European data and renewed anxiety over how the region would tackle its debt crisis, while Wal-Mart slumped after a report it stymied a probe into bribery allegations.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 145.61 points, or 1.12 percent, to 12,883.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 15.53 points, or 1.13 percent, to 1,363.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 35.20 points, or 1.17 percent, to 2,965.25.

