版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 25日 星期三 21:35 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks climb at open after Apple earns

NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after forecast-beating results from Apple removed a weeks-old market overhang and lifted optimism in a corporate earnings season that has already outstripped expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 24.51 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,026.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 9.75 points, or 0.71 percent, at 1,381.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 51.08 points, or 1.72 percent, at 3,012.68.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐