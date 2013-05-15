US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains, Nasdaq turns negative

NEW YORK May 15 U.S. stocks pared their gains on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq turning negative as Apple Inc extended its decline and fell 4 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.67 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,229.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.51 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,652.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.29 points, or 0.15 percent, at 3,457.32.