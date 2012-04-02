US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower at open ahead of data

Canada's Crescent Point Energy posts bigger quarterly loss
Feb 23 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about C$457 million.
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Monday after recording their best quarter since 2009 as investors awaited data on U.S. manufacturing for signs of improvement in the pace of growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 27.02 points, or 0.20 percent, to 13,185.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 1.66 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,406.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 6.99 points, or 0.23 percent, to 3,084.58.
The Institute for Supply Management's March manufacturing index is due at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
Feb 23 Canada's Crescent Point Energy Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss from a year earlier, mainly hurt by one-time charges of about C$457 million.
Feb 23 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped partly by a drop in expenses in its retail segment and improved performances in its financial services and property businesses.
* Qtrly revenue for canadian operations was $72.3 million, down 41 percent