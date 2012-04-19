US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after labor data

NEW YORK, April 19 U.S. stocks opened flat on
Thursday as a weak reading on the labor market and rumors of a
French sovereign debt downgrade offset better-than-expected
results from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.
Bank of America Corp climbed 2.6 percent to $9.15
after its results while Morgan Stanley was up 4.5 percent
to $18.47.
New claims for weekly jobless benefits came in above
forecasts, dampening hopes of a pick-up in job creation in
April.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.70 points,
or 0.03 percent, at 13,036.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.12 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,385.26. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.66 points, or 0.05
percent, at 3,029.79.