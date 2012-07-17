版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 17日 星期二 22:21 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St erases gains on Bernanke comments

NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stocks turned negative on Tuesday as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank stands ready to offer additional monetary support to an economy that has slowed significantly, but provided few details.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.67 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,702.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.34 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,350.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.51 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,887.43.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐