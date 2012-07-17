US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St erases gains on Bernanke comments

BRIEF-SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF TENNIS MEDIA
* SINCLAIR TO ACQUIRE TENNIS MEDIA COMPANY; ALIGNS TENNIS MAGAZINE, TENNIS.COM AND TENNIS CHANNEL ON UNIFIED PLATFORM
NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stocks turned negative on Tuesday as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank stands ready to offer additional monetary support to an economy that has slowed significantly, but provided few details.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.67 points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,702.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.34 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,350.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.51 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,887.43.
March 1 If you want to understand an industry you have to understand how employees get paid, and for what.
* Dow hits 21K for first time, dollar index hits seven-week high