US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back after strong payrolls

Escalating U.S. role in Syria, Trump orders strikes on Assad airbase
NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Friday after a sharp selloff the previous session and following data that showed U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in October.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.29 points or 0.09 percent, to 15,607.27, the S&P 500 gained 2.39 points or 0.14 percent, to 1,749.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.036 points or 0.42 percent, to 3,873.369..
* Co forecasts Q1 profit of $8.8 bln, vs $8.3 bln analysts f'casts
(Adds detail, comment; updates prices) By Jim Regan (Australia) and Melanie Burton SYDNEY, April 7 London copper prices firmed on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Geopolitical concerns related to Syria will dominate markets over the next few days, with gold likely to climb and base metals easing if tension escalates, said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney. "If there is a de-escalation,