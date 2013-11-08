版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back after strong payrolls

NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. stocks edged up at the open on Friday after a sharp selloff the previous session and following data that showed U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in October.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.29 points or 0.09 percent, to 15,607.27, the S&P 500 gained 2.39 points or 0.14 percent, to 1,749.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.036 points or 0.42 percent, to 3,873.369..
