版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 15日 星期五 22:33 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs at open in wake of Yellen comments

NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting fresh intraday record highs, buoyed by reassuring remarks by Federal Reserve chair nominee Janet Yellen that the central bank's accommodative policies would continue.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.06 points or 0.15 percent, to 15,899.28, the S&P 500 gained 2.1 points or 0.12 percent, to 1,792.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.199 points or 0.08 percent, to 3,975.939.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐