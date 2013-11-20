版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 22:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at open after data

NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. stocks edged modestly higher at the open on Wednesday after data on spending and inflation gave the Federal Reserve room to continue its market-friendly economic stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.9 points or 0.04 percent, to 15,972.93, the S&P 500 gained 1.84 points or 0.1 percent, to 1,789.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.572 points or 0.24 percent, to 3,941.125.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐