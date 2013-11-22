US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher after Dow hits 16,000

BRIEF-Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
NEW YORK Nov 22 U.S. stocks inched higher at the open on Friday after the Dow industrials closed above 16,000 for the first time, amid a dearth of data and ahead of a holiday-shortened week in the United States.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.11 points or 0.03 percent, to 16,005.88, the S&P 500 gained 1.48 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,797.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.915 points or 0.25 percent, to 3,979.07.
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 Brazil's President Michel Temer denied on Thursday that he hosted a meeting in 2010 where an executive of engineering firm Odebrecht SA was asked to arrange an illegal payment of $40 million to his political party.
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.