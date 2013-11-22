版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher after Dow hits 16,000

NEW YORK Nov 22 U.S. stocks inched higher at the open on Friday after the Dow industrials closed above 16,000 for the first time, amid a dearth of data and ahead of a holiday-shortened week in the United States.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.11 points or 0.03 percent, to 16,005.88, the S&P 500 gained 1.48 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,797.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.915 points or 0.25 percent, to 3,979.07.
