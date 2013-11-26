US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed, eyes data

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK Nov 26 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as investors looked to upcoming economic data to see whether a recent equity rally has been justified.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.65 points or 0.13 percent, to 16,093.19, the S&P 500 gained 1.5 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,803.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.317 points or 0.06 percent, to 3,996.89.
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Thursday:
* Boston Scientific Corp - deal for $435 million in up-front cash
* Fennec provides corporate update and announces fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 financial results