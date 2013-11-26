US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed, eyes data

NEW YORK Nov 26 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as investors looked to upcoming economic data to see whether a recent equity rally has been justified.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20.65 points or 0.13 percent, to 16,093.19, the S&P 500 gained 1.5 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,803.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.317 points or 0.06 percent, to 3,996.89.