US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at open after payrolls report

NEW YORK Dec 6 U.S. stocks rallied at the open on Friday after a stronger-than-expected payrolls report gave traders confidence the economy would be strong enough to withstand a scaling back of stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 134.6 points or 0.85 percent, to 15,956.11, the S&P 500 gained 16.26 points or 0.91 percent, to 1,801.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.278 points or 0.8 percent, to 4,065.442.