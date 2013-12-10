US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pauses after S&P's record close

NEW YORK Dec 10 U.S. stocks edged lower at open on Tuesday as investors booked profits a day after the S&P 500 closed at yet another record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.49 points or 0.16 percent, to 16,000.04, the S&P 500 lost 3.44 points or 0.19 percent, to 1,804.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.331 points or 0.23 percent, to 4,059.42.