US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pauses after S&P's record close

BRIEF-Hostess Brands announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
* Hostess Brands, Inc. announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
NEW YORK Dec 10 U.S. stocks edged lower at open on Tuesday as investors booked profits a day after the S&P 500 closed at yet another record high.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.49 points or 0.16 percent, to 16,000.04, the S&P 500 lost 3.44 points or 0.19 percent, to 1,804.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.331 points or 0.23 percent, to 4,059.42.
* Hostess Brands, Inc. announces launch of public offering by selling stockholders
* Halyard Health - On April 7, jury found Kimberly-Clark liable for $3.9 million in compensatory damages for Microcool* Surgical Gowns case
April 10 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.