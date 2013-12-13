US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises modestly after 3-day drop

NEW YORK Dec 13 Wall Street rose modestly at the open on Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a three-day decline, though market participants remained cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.4 points or 0.16 percent, to 15,764.83, the S&P 500 gained 4.31 points or 0.24 percent, to 1,779.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.037 points or 0.43 percent, to 4,015.439.