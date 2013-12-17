US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as Fed eyed

NEW YORK Dec 17 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve prepared to begin its last policy-setting meeting of the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.72 points or 0.15 percent, to 15,908.29, the S&P 500 lost 0.67 points or 0.04 percent, to 1,785.87 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.073 points or 0.05 percent, to 4,027.444.