US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips after S&P record; claims data weighs

NEW YORK Dec 19 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday following data showing a rise in jobless claims, having hit record highs a day earlier after the Federal Reserve said the economy was strong enough for it to begin paring its massive stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.65 points, or 0.15 percent, to 16,143.32, the S&P 500 lost 4.43 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,806.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.482 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,056.582.