NEW YORK Jan 2 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, after the S&P 500 wrapped up its best year since 1997, as investors digested data on manufacturing and the labor market.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 45.85 points or 0.28 percent, to 16,530.81, the S&P 500 lost 5.62 points or 0.3 percent, to 1,842.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.172 points or 0.39 percent, to 4,160.418.