版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 10日 星期五 22:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains at open despite soft jobs data

NEW YORK Jan 10 U.S. stocks rose modestly at the open on Friday even as the December jobs report came in much weaker than anticipated.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.38 points or 0.22 percent, to 16,480.14, the S&P 500 gained 4.31 points or 0.23 percent, to 1,842.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.367 points or 0.35 percent, to 4,170.561.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐