US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains at open despite soft jobs data

NEW YORK Jan 10 U.S. stocks rose modestly at the open on Friday even as the December jobs report came in much weaker than anticipated.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.38 points or 0.22 percent, to 16,480.14, the S&P 500 gained 4.31 points or 0.23 percent, to 1,842.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.367 points or 0.35 percent, to 4,170.561.