US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips on caution over earnings season

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher with earnings in focus
April 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday amid a flood of quarterly earnings reports, while investors assessed President Donald Trump's tax reform plan.
NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Monday as investors braced for a quarterly earnings season that picks up steam this week and which has raised some red flags about valuations.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.84 points or 0.16 percent, to 16,410.21, the S&P 500 lost 3.03 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,839.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.915 points or 0.14 percent, to 4,168.75.
April 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday amid a flood of quarterly earnings reports, while investors assessed President Donald Trump's tax reform plan.
* Vienna says Airbus should react with less emotion (Adds defence ministry comment, background)
* Metlife chairman in shareholder letter says in U.S. and abroad, will continue to allow "older, more capital intensive" liabilities to run off in 2017