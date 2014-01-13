版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips on caution over earnings season

NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Monday as investors braced for a quarterly earnings season that picks up steam this week and which has raised some red flags about valuations.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.84 points or 0.16 percent, to 16,410.21, the S&P 500 lost 3.03 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,839.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.915 points or 0.14 percent, to 4,168.75.
