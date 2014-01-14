US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up after data, JPMorgan results

NEW YORK Jan 14 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, rebounding after a steep drop in the previous session as December retail sales data came in above expectations and JPMorgan Chase & Co rose following its results.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.59 points, or 0.20 percent, at 16,290.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.66 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,824.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.05 points, or 0.44 percent, at 4,131.35.