US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower, Citigroup falls

NEW YORK Jan 16 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record high as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings.

Among the major companies that reported Thursday morning, Citigroup Inc fell 2.7 percent to $53.46 after its results while Goldman Sachs edged slightly down.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 40.75 points, or 0.25 percent, at 16,441.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.25 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,845.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.00 points, or 0.09 percent, at 4,210.88.